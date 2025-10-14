Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Lowered by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $818.60 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $774.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $765.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

