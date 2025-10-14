Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,011 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 59.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590,916 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,774,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,866,000 after buying an additional 42,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

