RHS Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

RHS Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.1%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $602.01 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $613.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $584.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.61.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.