Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

