Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SYK opened at $364.95 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.14.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

