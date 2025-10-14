Courier Capital LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

