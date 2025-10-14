iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Acquired by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 10.8% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $149,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0%

IWF opened at $468.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.09. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $476.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.