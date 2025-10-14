SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $47,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,329 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,999,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,125,000 after acquiring an additional 869,311 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,653,000 after acquiring an additional 583,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,392,000 after acquiring an additional 553,803 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

