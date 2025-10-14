Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 175,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,340,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 61,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $468,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

