Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,352 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,418,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $289.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.71 and a 200 day moving average of $275.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

