Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,787 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

