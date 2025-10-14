TD Asset Management Inc Has $202.36 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,275 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $202,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,673,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.0%

MMC stock opened at $205.03 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.01 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.41 and its 200-day moving average is $215.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

