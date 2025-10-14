Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.