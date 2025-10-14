Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,307 Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $456.01 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $388.90 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.49.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.78.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

