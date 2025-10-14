Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,480 T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $16,664,522.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 646,613,244 shares in the company, valued at $154,288,386,150.84. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,359,321 shares of company stock worth $570,950,708. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.39 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $253.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.