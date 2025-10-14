Vistra Corp. $VST Stock Holdings Increased by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 611.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Vistra by 275.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.58.

Vistra Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of VST stock opened at $209.22 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 463,350 shares of company stock valued at $95,374,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

