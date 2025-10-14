Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Transdigm Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,085,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,579.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total value of $3,508,837.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,634,663.56. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,496 shares of company stock valued at $25,201,434 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,293.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,335.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,407.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

