Concord Asset Management LLC VA Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Concord Asset Management LLC VA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $183.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.