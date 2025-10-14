Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.4%

EOG stock opened at $109.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.