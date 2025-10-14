Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 238,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

