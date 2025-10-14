Equitable Trust Co. Has $9.60 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.4%

KO opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

