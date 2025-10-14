Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Position Lifted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $326.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $545.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.63 and a 200-day moving average of $299.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

