Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $609.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $758.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $619.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $599.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

