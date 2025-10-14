Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 4,520 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 0.5% of Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,433,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,271,000 after buying an additional 1,201,917 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,914,000 after buying an additional 1,003,206 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,197,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,081,000 after buying an additional 155,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,079,000 after buying an additional 89,067 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,104,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,082,000 after buying an additional 44,076 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.