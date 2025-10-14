Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB stock opened at $282.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.97 and its 200 day moving average is $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.82.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

