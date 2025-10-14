CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in CVS Health by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

