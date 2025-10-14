Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $44.46 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 1.4% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $44,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

NYSE HWM opened at $190.04 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.83 and a 1-year high of $198.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

