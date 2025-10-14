Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $479.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.17. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.85.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

