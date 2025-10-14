American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.30% of American Express worth $667,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $323.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $349.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. HSBC set a $295.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.60.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

