TD Asset Management Inc Has $321.64 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,293 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.44% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $321,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 329,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

