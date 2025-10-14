Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Stake Boosted by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,045 shares of company stock worth $6,547,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

