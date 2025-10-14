Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

