Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 1.5%

PAYX stock opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.02 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average is $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.