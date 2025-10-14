The Allstate Corporation $ALL Stock Holdings Decreased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Allstate by 613.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after purchasing an additional 497,982 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,408,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 20.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,244,000 after purchasing an additional 340,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $230.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

