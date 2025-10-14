Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fiserv by 939.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,550,000 after buying an additional 1,842,784 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Fiserv by 366.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,916,000 after buying an additional 1,247,801 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $265,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.73.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.93 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

