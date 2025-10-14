NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 214 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.1%

Southern stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average is $91.79. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

