Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 40,661 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,797,000 after acquiring an additional 941,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,230,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,024,000 after acquiring an additional 174,417 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,996,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,006,000 after acquiring an additional 229,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,961,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,040,000 after acquiring an additional 257,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,745,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 55,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

