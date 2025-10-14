Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $556,000 Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.75. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

