Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.