JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Position Lifted by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 111.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,738 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 6.0% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $48,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

