Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 249 ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.7% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,122.20.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,037.85. This trade represents a 76.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.9%

ServiceNow stock opened at $923.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $909.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $933.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.