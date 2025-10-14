MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 4,094 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,770,000 after purchasing an additional 611,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,053,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,912,000 after acquiring an additional 579,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

