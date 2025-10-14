Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $291.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.