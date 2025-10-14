L3Harris Technologies Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $12.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
LHX opened at $293.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.82. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $308.12.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.
