Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 495 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $755.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $771.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $718.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

