IFC Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

IFC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.83.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $678.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $697.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.35.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.