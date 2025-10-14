Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 10.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in MetLife by 8.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 52.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

MetLife Stock Up 1.3%

MET opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

