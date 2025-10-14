Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Bought by IFC Advisors LLC

IFC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,617 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,515,000 after purchasing an additional 791,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after purchasing an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.60.

Danaher Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $205.36 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

