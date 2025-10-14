IFC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

IFC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 8.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 111,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 35.2% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 64.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Bank of America by 108.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

