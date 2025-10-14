Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Releases Earnings Results

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 12.03 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bytes Technology Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 66.59%.

Bytes Technology Group Stock Down 10.9%

BYIT opened at GBX 367.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £880.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,672.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. Bytes Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 317.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 396.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 440.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYIT shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 660 to GBX 390 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group from GBX 575 to GBX 470 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 410 price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 638 price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 477.

Insider Activity at Bytes Technology Group

In related news, insider Anna Vikstrom Persson bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 per share, for a total transaction of £50,180. Also, insider Ross Paterson purchased 10,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 393 per share, for a total transaction of £39,779.46. Insiders have bought 61,347 shares of company stock valued at $23,941,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bytes Technology Group

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading software, security, AI and cloud services specialists. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware, and AI and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

